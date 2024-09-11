‘Tide is turning’: Downtown’s Society apartment tower secures $155 million in financing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A downtown apartment tower got a major refinancing loan, which could indicate the start of more funding in the market, according to one expert.

Developers PMG and Raven Capital Management, owners of Society Orlando at 434 N. Orange Ave., secured $155 million from Texas-based Affinius Capital and New York-based MF1 Capital. The loan providers could not be reached for comment.

The 27-story Society, Orlando’s tallest multifamily building, opened in March and “has experienced rapid tenant acquisition,” according to a press release about the refinancing.

