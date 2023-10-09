Tijuana Flats founder launches new restaurant concept

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brian Wheeler soon will launch his latest concept with his family in mind.

The founder of Tijuana Flats and Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen will open Tex-Mex concept Big Taco in November at 1455 State Road 436 in Casselberry. Wheeler is partnering with his oldest son Jake Wheeler on the concept, a nod to Brian’s nickname.

Why is Big Taco’s Orlando launch significant?

The chain represents a reentry into the Tex-Mex world for Wheeler, who sold Tijuana Flats in 2015. The new Big Taco restaurant will create jobs in the long term and brings the potential for expansion. New restaurants create jobs and business opportunities for local contractors and suppliers. They also help landlords lease up shopping centers and provide an amenity for existing residents and workers in the area, helping make developing areas more desirable.

