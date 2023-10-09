Raising Cane’s set to open first Central Florida location next month

ORLANDO, Fla. — A popular fast-food chain will open its first Central Florida location next month.

Raising Cane’s said its restaurant in Orlando will open Nov. 7.

The location will be at 7105 Palm Parkway, at Daryl Carter Parkway.

Another location on Pioneers Way will open in December, with a third opening in Kissimmee in early winter.

Raising Cane’s has 12 other locations open around Florida.

The chain is famous for its chicken tenders and secret sauce.

