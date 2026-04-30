9 Investigates: Law enforcement officers’ paid punishment

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 9 Investigates review found that is exactly what can happen when some law enforcement officers in Florida are disciplined for driving under the influence. The investigation uncovered a system that, in some cases, allows officers to avoid missing work — while technically serving suspensions.

The findings raise new questions about accountability within law enforcement agencies and whether officers are held to the same standards as the public.

An Orlando police officer was pulled over outside his child’s daycare and stumbled through a field sobriety test captured on body camera video.

In another, a Lake County sheriff’s deputy, stopped for erratic driving, immediately identified himself as law enforcement.

“I’m a cop, too,” the deputy told the officer during the stop.

A 9 Investigates analysis found 379 DUI cases involving law enforcement officers statewide over the past five years. About 50 of those cases involved officers in Central Florida.

During that same period, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission suspended the certifications of 74 officers for periods ranging from 10 days to six months.

Kissimmee Internal Affairs manager Carlos Espinosa said officers can use accrued leave to satisfy suspension requirements.

“Yes, you can absolutely forfeit vacation hours in lieu of serving the actual suspension,” Espinosa said.

Espinosa said the practice can be practical for agencies.

“If I make you serve the time … you’ve got to turn in your badge, gun, all of your equipment,” he said. “You cannot be a police officer during that time.”

Instead, agencies may allow officers to use vacation time.

“If I can say, ‘I’m taking 80 hours of your vacation bank,’ you’ve paid the fine, so to speak,” Espinosa said. “Almost always people will choose that option.”

9 Investigates attempted to question FDLE leaders but they did not answer questions on camera and said they would follow up later.

The director of the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission also declined to comment, directing questions to a public information officer in Tallahassee.

For families affected by impaired driving, the findings are troubling.

“Paid leave sounds like something to … the layman — they’re in the Bahamas, they’re down at South Beach … living life,” said Bill DeMotte, whose family has been impacted by a drunk driving case.

Advocates said the system undermines public trust and raises concerns about equal justice.

The investigation also uncovered cases where officers were fired or resigned amid DUI cases and were later rehired by the same agency.

One example is Baker County deputy Wyatt Rhoden.

According to commission records, Rhoden showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, after crashing his truck. His blood alcohol level was measured at more than twice the legal limit.

“I know I made a mistake … I’m ready to get everything over with,” Rhoden told the commission.

His certification was suspended for 60 days, less than the 90 days recommended.

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