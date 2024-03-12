Timber Creek High School: Lockdown lifted after report of suspicious person

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A lockdown was lifted Tuesday afternoon at Timber Creek High School after deputies received a report of a suspicious person in the area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called shortly before 9:15 a.m. to the school on South Avalon Park Boulevard in east Orange County.

Investigators said they secured a perimeter around the school and conducted a methodical search of every building on the campus “out of an abundance of caution.”

No one was allowed on or off campus during the lockdown.

“The lockdown at Timber Creek High School has been lifted, and everyone is safe,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Deputies completed their exhaustive search of the campus and determined there was no suspicious person as had been reported.”

That lockdown was lifted shortly after noon, and the school has resumed normal operations.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience, cooperation and attention as we worked to investigate this,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Orange County Public Schools said Camelot, Castle Creek, Avalon and Timber Lakes elementary schools and Orange Technical College’s Avalon Campus were also “on a secure” during TCHS’ lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

The district said parents were able to congregate at Tanja King Memorial Park to receive updates from law enforcement officers.

