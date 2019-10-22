Time to shell-ebrate: Rehabbed turtle heads back out to sea in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - It was a day of "shell-ebration" for Brevard Zoo staff as they returned a rescued sea turtle to the ocean Tuesday morning.
After a two-month stay at Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center, the turtle, named Scatman John, was scheduled to be set back to sea.
Related Headlines
READ: Spot a wayward baby sea turtle along the Florida coast? Here's how you can help
The Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought Scatman John to the Healing Center after he was found lethargic near a hotel. The center diagnosed the turtle with a bacterial infection and got to work getting him in tip-top shape.
Crews were set to release Scatman John back to the ocean at Crowne Plaza Melbourne-Oceanfront near where he was found.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}