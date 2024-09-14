Timeshare giant Westgate Resorts considers major Ocoee investment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Westgate Resorts is seeking incentives to move more than 106 jobs to Ocoee, with the potential for more in the future.

The Orlando-based timeshare resort company is being considered for a grant from Ocoee’s community redevelopment agency for up to $127,200 for fiscal-year 2024-2025, according to city documents.

Read: Laurie Shaver, convicted of killing, burying husband, could spend life behind bars

City staff have been chatting with the company, which, according to a memo, is seeking to increase efficiency by reducing its number of employment centers.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group