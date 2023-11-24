‘Tis the season for saving: Florida Power and Light offers holiday lighting tips

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many people will set up holiday lighting and decorations this weekend.

Florida Power and Light has some tips for saving money on your electric bill during the holiday season.

Deck the halls with LED string lights, which use 80 to 90% less energy and last ten times as long as incandescent.

Another option is solar-powered lighting, which does not use any energy.

Plug lights into an outlet and program them to turn off while you sleep. Fewer hours mean less energy used.

If you have more oversized holiday items, like inflatables, think about using a smart power strip to avoid phantom energy, which uses energy even when you think it’s off.

