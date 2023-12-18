'Tis the season to shop with a cop around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — All across Central Florida this month, local law enforcement agencies and emergency service personnel have given back.

They have taken time to gather toys, shop with those in need, or provide some holiday cheer to residents across Central Florida.

We have gathered photos and videos of some of the many events our local agencies have participated in this month.

Photos: Central Florida law enforcement spread joy with Shop with a Cop, holiday events

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 87 Flagler County deputies spread holiday cheer for children with 'Shop with a Cop' (Flagler County Sheriff's Office /Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

