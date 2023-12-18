Local

'Tis the season to shop with a cop around Central Florida

By WFTV.com News Staff and Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Osceola County Sheriff's Office Together as One Christmas Toy Giveaway Tour (Osceola County Sheriff's Office /Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

By WFTV.com News Staff and Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — All across Central Florida this month, local law enforcement agencies and emergency service personnel have given back.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

They have taken time to gather toys, shop with those in need, or provide some holiday cheer to residents across Central Florida.

We have gathered photos and videos of some of the many events our local agencies have participated in this month.

Photos: Central Florida law enforcement spread joy with Shop with a Cop, holiday events

Image 1 of 87

Flagler County deputies spread holiday cheer for children with 'Shop with a Cop' (Flagler County Sheriff's Office /Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read