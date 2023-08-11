Titusville High coach accused of sexually battering child; police looking for additional victims

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A now-former Titusville High School coach is accused of sexually battering a child.

Brevard County Schools said Anthony Lee Gonzales, 43, of Titusville, was a community coach for the school’s JV soccer team. Police said he was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a child he was coaching.

District officials said he was terminated after his arrest.

Gonzales faces seven charges of sexual battery on a familial or custodial victim under the age of 18.

Brevard County Schools said he started as a coach in December 2021.

Titusville police and officials with Brevard Public Schools are asking any possible additional victims to call Titusville police at 321-264-7800.

Gonzales is being held in Brevard County Jail without bond.

