Police: 17-year-old boy shot in Titusville, shooter still sought

TIUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police said they are still searching for the person who shot a 17-year-old boy on Saturday.

Officers said they responded to Emerald Place apartment complex on Tree Lane around 7:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers said they found evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects.

Police said a 17-year-old boy drove himself to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.

Officers said the shooter fled the scene and is still at large.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact 321-264-7800 or they remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

