Teenage boy shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage boy is recovering after being shot in Orange County on Friday.

Deputies said the boy was shot around 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of Dunwoodie Street.

Deputies said the boy was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Deputies have not released any information about a possible suspect.

