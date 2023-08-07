Local

Teenage boy shot in Orange County

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car File photo of Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car. (WFTV.com)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage boy is recovering after being shot in Orange County on Friday.

Deputies said the boy was shot around 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of Dunwoodie Street.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said the boy was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Read: Orlando officers shot in the line of duty still recovering at hospital

Deputies have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Read: Man stabbed at bus station in downtown Orlando, police say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read