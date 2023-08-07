Man stabbed at bus station in downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a man is recovering after being stabbed at Lynx Central Station in downtown Orlando.

Officers responded to the bus station on North Garland Avenue and West Central Boulevard early Monday.

On scene, they determined that shortly after midnight, two men got into a fistfight.

They said at some point during that argument, one man stabbed the other.

Orlando Police Department told Channel 9 that the victim was rushed into surgery.

Investigators also said that officers took the suspect into custody.

Police did not identify either man or say what led to the fight.

