Bells toll 49 Times at Orlando church to mark 10 years since Pulse tragedy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ten years after 49 lives were lost at the Pulse nightclub, a quiet church just steps from the site marked the anniversary in the most haunting way possible. At exactly noon, the bells of Reformation Lutheran Church rang out 49 times—one toll for every victim.

Father Jared Flynn, the church’s pastor, organized the outdoor service on the lawn, gathering first responders, survivors, and community members for a shared moment of reflection. As the bells echoed across the neighborhood, many wiped away tears, pausing to honor lives that changed Orlando forever.

“It really gives you a chance to reflect and process what happened that day,” said Anne Stock, president of the church council. “It was 10 years ago, but it feels like yesterday.”

Inside the sanctuary, the church displayed handmade quilts donated by congregations across the country in the months following the 2016 shooting. The quilts remain on display as a lasting symbol of the love and support that has surrounded the community ever since.

Father Flynn said remembering Pulse means more than looking back—it means confronting the pain that led to the violence. “If we don’t address the anger and the underlying issues that led to this tragedy, it’ll be repeated,” he said. “We’re praying for everybody who’s still mourning, because there are a lot of people.”

As the final bell faded, those gathered stood together in quiet solidarity, making sure the 49 are never forgotten.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News is on the ground throughout the day with continuing coverage of Pulse anniversary events across Orlando. Stay with Channel 9 News and our digital platforms for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group