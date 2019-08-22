Titusville man arrested after accidentally shooting 13-year-old, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday evening after officials said he accidentally shot a 13-year-old while attempting to unload a handgun.
It happened just before 7 p.m. when police responded to a home on Yorkshire Drive.
Preliminary investigations revealed 40-year-old Bryan Kelly was in his home attempting to unload his gun when it discharged and shot a 13-year-old boy in the torso inside the home.
The boy was transported to a trauma center with serious injuries. He was later listed in stable condition.
Investigators found no evidence that the shooting was intentional, as witnesses corroborated Kelly's claim that the shooting was accidental.
Kelly was transported to the Brevard County Jail on a charge of aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm.
