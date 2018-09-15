  • Titusville man faces attempted murder charge in stabbing of woman, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. -  A 33-year-old Titusville man is facing an attempted murder charge after officers allege he stabbed a woman early Saturday, according to the Police Department. 

    Police said Benjamin Wright stabbed the woman around 4:20 a.m. at a home on the 400 block of Loxley Court. 

    Related Headlines

    The woman called 911 to report that she’d been stabbed at the home, police said. 

    Read: Niece: Family won't take in Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper

    Officers said the victim was a guest at the man’s home when she was stabbed. 

    She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

    Police interviewed Wright, who was still at the home with the victim, around 5 a.m. before taking him into custody.

    Wright was booked into the Brevard County Jail. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories