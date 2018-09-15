Titusville man faces attempted murder charge in stabbing of woman, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 33-year-old Titusville man is facing an attempted murder charge after officers allege he stabbed a woman early Saturday, according to the Police Department.
Police said Benjamin Wright stabbed the woman around 4:20 a.m. at a home on the 400 block of Loxley Court.
The woman called 911 to report that she’d been stabbed at the home, police said.
Officers said the victim was a guest at the man’s home when she was stabbed.
She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police interviewed Wright, who was still at the home with the victim, around 5 a.m. before taking him into custody.
Wright was booked into the Brevard County Jail.
Local Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
