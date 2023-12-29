Titusville police arrest 3 suspects in July shooting deaths of two men

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police say they’ve made three arrests in connection to a shooting in July in which two men were killed.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Titusville police officers went to the 200 block of Knox McRae Drive just before 3 p.m. on Monday, July 3 in response to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired and multiple victims in and near a car parked at an apartment complex in the area.

Responding officers secured the area and found 33-year-old Luis Cambara lying just outside of the car and 33-year-old Otwual Godinez inside the car. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

READ: Reward increased for information leading to arrest of suspect in shooting at Ocala mall

Police say they also found two kilograms of cocaine at the shooting scene, making it clear that the shooting was drug related.

Through their investigation, Titusville police say they ultimately identified 30-year-old Antario McCoy, 24-year-old Andreal Curry, and 18-year-old Nicarrion Anderson as suspects in the shooting.

McCoy and Anderson were already in the Brevard County jail on separate charges and were both additionally charged on Friday with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

READ: Central Florida man accused of intentionally running over deer for TikTok video

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Game Over Task Force tracked Curry down on Thursday and took him into custody. He was also charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

“We find that almost all of our violent crimes are drug-related,” Titusville Police Department Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said in a statement announcing the arrests. “We are grateful for the hard work our Detectives did in this particular case to bring these suspects to justice.”

All three suspects are being held in the Brevard County jail on no bond.

READ: 16-year-old shot by homeowner while breaking into Mascotte home, police say

Titusville police have not explained how they developed the three men as suspects.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group