  • Titusville police search for a man they say grabbed a rifle, fled traffic crash

    By: Melonie Holt , Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police are looking for a man they believe pulled a rifle out of his car and ran off after crashing into another car Monday afternoon. 

    The crash occurred near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and Garden Street. 

    Skywitness video shows a white sedan with damage to the front behind a truck. 

    Police said the suspect hit a car with innocent bystanders inside and then ran off. 

    The suspect was involved in a crash earlier at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Avenue, police said. 

    Police said that after hours of searching, they do not believe the suspect is an active threat and believe he's more interested in evading capture. 
     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories