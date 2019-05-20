Titusville police search for a man they say grabbed a rifle, fled traffic crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police are looking for a man they believe pulled a rifle out of his car and ran off after crashing into another car Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and Garden Street.
Skywitness video shows a white sedan with damage to the front behind a truck.
Police said the suspect hit a car with innocent bystanders inside and then ran off.
The suspect was involved in a crash earlier at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Avenue, police said.
Police said that after hours of searching, they do not believe the suspect is an active threat and believe he's more interested in evading capture.
3 PM 5/20/19 TPD responded to a traffic crash at Broad St & Washington Ave then @ Washington Ave & Garden St. Suspect in traffic crashes driving a white Mercury Marquis, fled the scene on foot at the later traffic crash, took a rifle from the vehicle and ran west on Garden St. pic.twitter.com/fH2wWHqDWb— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) May 20, 2019
Officers are on scene, securing a perimeter, and are currently looking for the hit and run suspect. Titusville Police are confirming that the suspect also had body armor in his abandoned vehicle. Call Titusville Police at 321-264-7800 with any information. pic.twitter.com/SCFwMewMUN— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) May 20, 2019
