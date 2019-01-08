Titusville prepares for opening of medical marijuana dispensary

The city of Titusville will see the doors to its first medical marijuana treatment center open on Thursday.
The 4,000 square foot facility will be Curaleaf's second location in Brevard County. Curaleaf opened a location in Palm Bay in June of 2018.
The facility allows for "qualified patients" to have access to medical marijuana products. Conditions for those patients include but aren't limited to: cancer, epilepsy, PTSD, a terminal condition or chronic nonmalignant pain.
When Curaleaf opened its first location in Brevard County, there were only 40 approved retail dispensing locations across the state. Now, there are 88 approved dispensing locations around Florida with over 168,000 qualified patients with active ID cards, according to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
The facility also plans to hold educational seminars and cannabinoid therapies.
