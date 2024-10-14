Today: AdventHealth partners with WFTV & CMG radio stations offer free cell phone charging station

SANFORD, Fla. — Following Hurricane Milton, Channel 9 wants to lend a helping hand to Central Floridians who are still without power.

We’ve come together with our Cox Media Group radio stations to bring a free cell phone charging station to local communities in need, courtesy of AdventHealth.

On Monday, you can stop by Midway Community Center in Sanford.

That’s located at 2251 Jitway Avenue.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Midway Coalition will also be on hand to distribute bottled water, ready-to-eat meals, and tarps, to those impacted by Hurricane Milton, while supplies last.

