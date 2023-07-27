Today: City of Orlando invites UCF football fans to celebrate Big 12 move

ORLANDO, Fla. — This morning, UCF football fans will be gathering in Downtown Orlando.

City leaders are celebrating the school joining the Big 12 Conference.

Mayor Buddy Dyer will join head coach Gus Malzahn, the UCF cheer team, and school mascot Knightro for an official proclamation.

They’ll also raise UCF’s flag over Orlando City Hall.

The celebration starts at 10 o’clock this morning at 400 South Orange Avenue in Orlando.

Channel 9 will be on hand for the event.

