TODAY: Drop off your Toys for Tots donations at Ch. 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Time is running out to help 9 Family Connection make a difference for a local family this holiday season.

For weeks now, Channel 9 has been collecting for Toys for Tots at our studios in downtown Orlando.

And you still have time to donate and make a kid smile this Christmas.

Here’s how to help:

On Friday, bring us a new, unwrapped toy to our lobby between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Channel 9 will also be collecting toys on Saturday and Sunday.

Final drop-off opportunity at our downtown studios is at 6 p.m. Sunday.

We’re located at:

490 East South Street, Orlando, Florida 32801

And remember, you can also still shop directly online for toys and choose the county where you’d like to donate.

