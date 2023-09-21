TODAY: Food giveaway in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. — This morning, some Flagler County residents will have a chance to pick up food items free of charge.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, plans to distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Coast.

Organizers will join Inspiration of Hope Community Resources.

Thursday’s event begins at 11 a.m. and will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, located at:

75 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164

See the map below for event location:





Farm Share reminds guests that the event will be drive-thru style only.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Also, the food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

Farm Share event flyers Farm Share will visit Central Florida on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. (Farm Share, Inc.)

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

