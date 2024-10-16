TODAY: Homecoming parade to cause street closures in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — If your afternoon commute takes you in or around downtown Winter Park on Wednesday, you might run into some traffic delays.

The heart of the city will be abuzz with celebration as Winter Park High School’s Annual Homecoming Parade makes its way down Park Avenue.

Intersection of Park and Canton avenues in Winter Park WPHS homecoming parade will cause afternoon closure of Park Avenue in Winter Park on Oct. 16.

While the parade gets underway at 5 p.m., street closures will start sooner.

From 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Park Avenue will be closed to traffic between Canton and Lyman avenues.

City officials said side streets off Park Avenue will also shut down as the parade passes by those intersections.

The closures are set to happen in a rolling manner, meaning that once the parade safely passes by, that street will reopen.

The city said this should help minimize disruption to the flow of traffic in the area.

A homecoming pep rally and barbecue will be held in Central Park following the parade.

⚠️ Rolling Road Closure Wednesday, October 16 @ 4:15 p.m.

FULL DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/cswYHTHhKZ



Winter Park High School's annual Homecoming Parade will make its way down Park Avenue this upcoming Wednesday, October 16, at 5 p.m. Side streets will also be closed at the Park Ave… pic.twitter.com/OHL3Bd105l — City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) October 14, 2024

