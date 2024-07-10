Today: NASA and Boeing to give update on Starliner mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA And Boeing are set to give an update on Starliner’s first crewed flight test Wednesday afternoon.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched from our Space Coast on June 5.

They were supposed to spend a week at the International Space Station but have now been there for more than a month.

READ: Brevard County firefighters rally for new contract, better starting pay

Crews have said they needed to perform more tests and evaluate Starliner’s propulsion system.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. for an update.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group