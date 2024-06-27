TODAY: SpaceX readies Falcon 9 for morning launch on Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A rocket launch is in order Thursday morning on Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX crews are preparing its Falcon 9 rocket for liftoff.

The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit for the company’s global high-speed internet network.

SpaceX is targeting the launch at 7:14 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Following the launch, Falcon 9′s first stage booster is expected to land on “Just Read the Instructions,” a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

