  • Patriots' Tom Brady, Julian Edelman celebrate Super Bowl win at Disney World

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fl. - Less than 24 hours after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3 in Super Bowl LIII, a couple of the winning team's stars have made their way to Orlando to celebrate in style.

    Edelman received MVP honors of the game by catching 10 passes for 141 yards. Brady passed for 262 yards and one interception.

    Related Headlines

    The win marks the sixth time the franchise has won the championship. 

    TRENDING NOW:


    The Patriots plan to hold their own team parade in Boston at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

    CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FULL GALLERY

    Tom Brady and Julian Edelman celebrate their victory at Disney World. (Disney Parks photo).

    Tom Brady and Julian Edelman celebrate their victory at Disney World. (Disney Parks photo).

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories