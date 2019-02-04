ORLANDO, Fl. - Less than 24 hours after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3 in Super Bowl LIII, a couple of the winning team's stars have made their way to Orlando to celebrate in style.
Edelman received MVP honors of the game by catching 10 passes for 141 yards. Brady passed for 262 yards and one interception.
Related Headlines
The win marks the sixth time the franchise has won the championship.
TRENDING NOW:
- More than 30 animals killed in fire at Orange County animal sanctuary, firefighters say
- ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John dies at 52
- Tom Brady fist-bumps Super Bowl ref and the Internet claims game is fixed
- Video: Security scare at Orlando International Airport after TSA worker jumps to his death Saturday
The Patriots plan to hold their own team parade in Boston at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FULL GALLERY
Looks like the champs are ready for their next adventure! #StarWars #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/IDcoAD4nOb— Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 4, 2019
Tom Brady and @Edelman11, you and the New England Patriots just won the #SuperBowl. What are you going to do next? pic.twitter.com/TGVZDOhfIk— Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 4, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}