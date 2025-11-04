Tom Brady reveals dog Junie to be a clone of late pet dog

TAMPA BAY — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed that his dog, Junie, is a clone of his late dog, Lua, made possible through the efforts of Colossal Biosciences, a company in which Brady has invested.

Brady shared in a Tuesday interview with People magazine that Colossal Biosciences used blood from Lua, collected before her death in December 2023, to clone her, offering his family a second chance with their cherished pet.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said, explaining his decision to clone Lua.

Brady explained that the cloning of Junie was achieved using Colossal Biosciences’ non-invasive cloning method, which involved a straightforward blood draw from Lua before her passing.

Brady shared enthusiasm for how Colossal and Viagen’s integrated technologies could support families coping with pet loss and contribute to endangered species conservation.

©2025 Cox Media Group