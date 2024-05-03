Torchy’s Tacos to open 3rd local restaurant soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Torchy’s Tacos, a popular Austin, Texas-based taco chain, will open its third metro Orlando restaurant this week.

The chain on May 1 will open its new location at 11757 Daryl Carter Parkway — just east of O-Town West, near Walt Disney World Resort.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant is part of the 450,000-square-foot Vineland Pointe shopping center and will share its new building with Petfolk Veterinary & Urgent Care.

Read: Allegiant Air to begin service from Orlando International Airport to these 3 cities

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group