MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A tornado caused damage to a mobile home park during Monday’s storms, according to Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry.
A waterspout moved on shore and became a tornado at the River Palms Mobile Home Park on Banana River Drive in Merritt Island about 10:35 a.m., Terry said.
Terry said waterspouts tend to stay over open water, but occasionally do move on shore.
Video showed portions of roofs torn off and debris in driveways.
The National Weather Service has not given the tornado an EF rating.
No injuries were reported.
Storms and rain are expected to last throughout the week.
Here's the local storm report from the brief waterspout that moved onshore and did some minor damage around 10:35 Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/TVsTERO0qQ— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 14, 2018
