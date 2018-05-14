  • Tornado causes damage to mobile home park in Merritt Island

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A tornado caused damage to a mobile home park during Monday’s storms, according to Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry. 

    Photos: Damage from waterspout in Merritt Island

    A waterspout moved on shore and became a tornado at the River Palms Mobile Home Park on Banana River Drive in Merritt Island about 10:35 a.m., Terry said. 

    Read: Rain all day Monday; tropical development possible this week

    Terry said waterspouts tend to stay over open water, but occasionally do move on shore. 

    Damage from waterspout in Merritt Island
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    Damage from waterspout in Merritt Island
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Video showed portions of roofs torn off and debris in driveways. 

    Download: Free WFTV weather app

    The National Weather Service has not given the tornado an EF rating. 

    No injuries were reported. 

    Storms and rain are expected to last throughout the week. 

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tornado causes damage to mobile home park in Merritt Island

  • Headline Goes Here

    On and off rain light rain for the ride home; tropical development possible

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: FDOT knew of 17 structural cracks on I-4 support beam as early…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Troopers investigate fatal crash in Seminole County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge denies investigator's injunction against George Zimmerman in…