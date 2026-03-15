Daytona Beach weekend marred by shootings and unruly crowds

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s been a weekend of chaos and shootings in Daytona Beach. Police said there have been four shootings since Friday.

We also have video of thousands of people running on the beach and law enforcement from multiple agencies working to control the crowds.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said there were no shootings on the beach, only chaotic crowds.

A video shot from a balcony above the beach at the Ocean Walk Resort shows thousands of people running down the beach, and law enforcement from multiple agencies spread out across the sand.

Kissy Derito was in town with her family and says the chaos also spilled out onto the street and on A1A.

“Twerking, dancing, stopping traffic, cussing people, flipping people off, stopping everyone, screaming. It was insane. Stopping traffic, you couldn’t move, you couldn’t go forward, back, nothing,” said Derito.

Daytona Beach police said on Friday there was a fight at the Joint Bar on Seabreeze where a shot was fired, no one was hurt.

An hour later, someone was shot in front of Crunch Fitness. Then on Saturday, there were two shootings beachside.

One of the shootings was on Main Street in front of Cruisin Café. Derito said what happened this weekend doesn’t look good for the city.

“There was a poor that’s never been to Florida in the elevator last night and he was like this is our first time ever in Florida, he was like should we pack up and leave?” said Derito.

Police said all of the victims in the shootings are expected to be ok.

They also said they’re still investigating whether these shootings were in connection with spring break or another event.

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