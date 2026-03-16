Former Mount Dora firefighter arrested for allegedly stealing Benadryl

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A former Mount Dora firefighter was arrested for allegedly stealing Benadryl from the department’s supplies.

Jesse Ravenscraft resigned from his position following the arrest.

Police said Ravenscraft tampered with two bottles of the medication.

Investigators allege that he emptied the bottles and tried to superglue the caps back on after filling them with water.

Co-workers of Ravenscraft told investigators that he used tools belonging to the department to facilitate the swap.

Ravenscraft has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of theft and tampering.

He resigned from his position with the department following the arrest.

Investigators are continuing to look into the incident as they search for a possible motive for the theft.

Ravenscraft is scheduled to return to court on March 30.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group