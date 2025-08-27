‘Tow to Go’: AAA service returns in time for Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will help to keep Central Florida’s roads safer during the upcoming holiday stretch.

Beginning Aug. 29, the auto club will reactivate its “Tow to Go” service.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers who are in a bind.

It works by dispatching a tow truck to meet up with someone who is unfit to drive their vehicle.

The tow truck will transport that person and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot.

“Impaired driving accounts for one-third of all traffic deaths year-round,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said. “Simple actions like planning a designated driver or using programs like ‘Tow to Go’ can save lives.”

The free, confidential service is available to both members and non-members of AAA.

But the auto club is reminding motorists to treat Tow to Go as a last resort and asks that people plan in advance for a safe ride home.

Tow to Go will operate from 6 p.m. on Friday Aug. 29 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Here’s the number to call if you need a ride:

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

So if you find yourself in a pinch, use Tow to Go during the holiday weekend.

“Labor Day is meant for celebration, not tragedy,” Jenkins said.

©2024 Cox Media Group