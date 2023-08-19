Tracking 4 areas of interest in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor four areas of interest.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Invest 98L is the furthest away from Central Florida but has the best chance of tropical development.

A short-lived tropical depression is possible this weekend.

Invest 99L is producing limited showers, and the likelihood of development continues to decrease.

A tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles has a 50% chance of developing over the next seven days.

We’ll keep our eyes on this; it could bring tropical weather into the Caribbean next week.

Lastly, between Cuba and the Bahamas, an area of disturbance won’t have any development in the short term.

It will bring heavy rain this weekend to South Florida.

Next week, once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure will develop, and some gradual tropical development is possible at 50%.

The western Gulf of Mexico coastline may see some impacts by mid-next week.

