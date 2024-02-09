‘Tradition Rides On’: Silver Spurs Rodeo to kick off 80th anniversary celebrations this weekend

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Organizers of the Silver Spurs Rodeo are preparing for an incredible milestone.

Starting Saturday, the rodeo will celebrate its 80th anniversary.

This year’s theme is “Tradition Rides On,” and the importance of the deep-rooted tradition in Osceola County.

This year’s event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a parade through downtown St. Cloud.

More information on the Silver Spurs Rodeo can be found here.

