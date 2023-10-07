Trans activists joined in Orlando rally ahead of National March this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Members of the LGBTQ+ community came together for a rally in Central Florida on Friday.

The rally began at City Hall, where they also announced plans for the National March to Protect Trans Youth, which will be held on Saturday at noon.

Transgender icon Miss Major, who spoke at the conference, challenged Gov. DeSantis’s trans bathroom ban.

Read: Florida bathroom law faces court challenge

“I’m here to make sure we fight for this,” she said.

Participants also paid tribute to the Pulse nightclub victims.

With only 5 days left until the National March to Protect #trans Youth, we need your support more than ever!! Show up with #Pride this Saturday and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA youth that are under attack! #transyouthmarch #activism #transrightsarehumanrights #queer pic.twitter.com/p66caQyRlG — Trans Kids March (@Transyouthmarch) October 2, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group