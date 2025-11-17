Travel report shows Daytona Beach employees upgraded flights and incurred large city expenses

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A travel expense report 9 Investigates obtained shows Daytona Beach employees took business class flights, accumulated large bills at restaurants, and rented higher-class vehicles at the city’s expense.

The findings are from an auditor hired by the city commission to review the city’s finances.

The report indicated that the city could have saved over $120,000 annually on travel expenses if it had been more closely monitored. The auditor was unable to find receipts or explanations for some of the expenses, which are all covered by taxpayers.

The 24-page report highlights nine key findings from the travel expenses incurred by Daytona Beach city employees in one year.

It reveals outdated or missing policies, lack of documentation for purchases, traveling without approval when a virtual option was available, and excessive meal expenses.

In one case, the audit discovered that an employee spent $135 on a single dinner using city funds. Another employee paid a $90 restaurant bill with their city-issued credit card and did not have a receipt.

The findings detail specific flight and car expenses, including a Chevy Suburban rented for $114 a day when more affordable vehicle options were available. A staff member also used taxpayer money to purchase a business class flight without justification or pre-approval.

Responses from city manager Deric Feacher are in the report. He agreed that many of the costs were excessive and explained how the city would establish better guidelines to prevent such occurrences in the future. However, he disagreed that the business class flight was a misuse of taxpayer money, as it was a refundable option.

His responses also said the car and meal costs may only seem excessive because city policies don’t define clear or up-to-date standards. We sat down with Feacher on Monday.

“People that did not abide by the policies, we dealt with many of them,” said Feacher.

Demie: “So from the P cards to the travel, to anything else going on with spending in the city, it’s a policy issue?”

Feacher: “Yes, that has to be updated. I don’t see anything nefarious activities taking place by staff that’s where we need to update our policies.”

This was just one report by the city auditor, only for travel expenses. He’s also working on one for credit cards and car allowances.

