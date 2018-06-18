Trial begins Monday for father accused in deadly son beating

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Trial is expected to begin Monday for a father accused of beating his five-year-old son to death, court records show.
Darell Avant Jr. was found dead in December 2013 in his Burroughs Court home in Pine Hills, deputies said.
Deputies said the father, Darell Avant Sr., 31, punished his son for being suspended from school and made the boy exercise until he passed out. Investigators said an autopsy showed Darell Avant Jr. was beaten to death.
Jury selection is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.
Avant faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.
