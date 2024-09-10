Trial continues for Clermont woman accused of killing her husband, burying him in backyard

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The murder trial of a woman in Lake County will continue Tuesday.

In opening statements on Monday, prosecutors said Laurie Shaver shot her husband, Michael, then pretended he was alive and in Georgia for three years.

Defense attorneys said her then-7-year-old daughter actually pulled the trigger.

The daughter is expected to testify in a case that relies entirely on circumstantial evidence.

The trial could last into next week.

