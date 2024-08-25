Trial date set for challenge against Florida social media law

ORLANDO, Fla. — A trial over a Florida law regarding social media is now scheduled for June of next year.

In part, the 2021 law prevented large platforms from banning political candidates.

Industry groups challenged it, calling it unconstitutional.

An appeals court previously upheld the judge’s decision to block the law.

But back in July, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated that ruling, saying the lawsuit needed further consideration.

