0 Trial of retired Marine accused of killing officers resumes in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The trial of a retired Marine accused of killing two law enforcement officers resumed Thursday in Osceola County.

Everett Miller is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in August 2017.

There are 12 jurors and four alternates. A witness who found the officers' bodies and called 911 testified Thursday. First responders also testified.

Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

“I shook Officer Baxter. His eyes were closed. His head was tilted to the right. As I shook him, I went to do a check; I believe I went to do a pulse on his wrist. I remember doing a sternum rub on his chest when I went to check. I saw a gunshot wound behind his left ear,” Lt. Christopher Succi with the Kissimmee Police Department said.

Prosecutors filed a motion to keep the defense from revealing information suggesting Miller suffered from diminished mental capacity, which was suggested during opening statements last week.

The defense told the judge they will try to prove that Miller killed the officers in a heat of passion.

Earlier this year, Baxter's widow, Sadia Baxter, spoke with Channel 9 and shared the impact of her loss.

Sadia Baxter said she has a room in her home filled with photographs and mementos of her husband -- a place where she and her daughters may remember him and reflect on their loss.

She said she plans to be in court for each day of Miller's trial.

(Watch interview below)

Everett’s mother, Joann Butler, said her son joined the U.S. Marines Corps after finishing high school, served 24 years and retired. Butler said her son has post-traumatic stress disorder.

“He would give you his heart, but he needed help,” Butler said.

Opening statements began last week. A judge called two witnesses, and then dismissed the jury until Thursday due to Hurricane Dorian.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.