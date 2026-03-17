Troopers investigate deadly crash in Ormond Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday along West Granada Boulevard (State Road 40) and Booth Road in Ormond Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol’s official website reported early Tuesday that the westbound lanes of SR-40 were closed between Booth Road and Tymber Creek Road.

Troopers appeared to clear the crash scene shortly before 6 a.m.

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP for more details about the deadly crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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