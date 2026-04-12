Troopers investigate a deadly crash on the US-1 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on US Highway 1 in Brevard County early Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:16 pm.

According to an FHP press release, a Ford F-150 was stopped at a stop sign facing east on Chamberlan Terrace at the intersection of US-1.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on US-1 on the inside lane approaching the intersection of Chanerblan Terrace.

According to witnesses, they advised the motorcycle was traveling above the posted speed limit.

The Ford F-150 was attempting to make a left turn when it entered the motorcycle’s direct path.

As a result, the left front of the truck struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene while the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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