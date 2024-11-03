Troopers: Man dies after crashes into building in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver has died following a crash Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in Orange County.

According to a news release, a 2011 Toyota Camry entered the mobility works parking lot from State Road 15 on Narcoossee Road.

FHP said for an unknown reason, the 57-year-old driver lost control, entered an embankment, reentered the parking lot westbound, struck a mailbox, and then collided with a building.

Troopers said the driver was taken to ORMC and was pronounced dead.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

