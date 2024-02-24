Troopers search for driver after man dies in crash on Florida Turnpike

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died following a crash Friday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office of a man sitting on the overpass bridge of Osceola Parkway.

FHP said that according to the sheriff’s office, the pedestrian jumped from the bridge and landed on the Florida Turnpike.

According to a news release, an unknown vehicle hit the man in the southbound lane of State Road 91.

After the crash, FHP said the driver continued traveling on State Road 91.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said there are no other details about the driver or the car.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.

