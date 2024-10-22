Tropical development possible in Caribbean next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Oscar continues to fall apart as it moves away from the Caribbean.

Oscar has maximum sustained winds around 40 mph and is moving north-northeast at 12 mph.

Tropical Storm Oscar Monday morning track

Oscar will continue to bring heavy rains to parts of the southern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands as it moves out to sea.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

Although rains have eased over eastern Cuba, flooding from rain that already occurred is still a concern.

There is also a new area of disturbance being monitored in the western Caribbean.

Read: Florida farmers face ‘unprecedented financial strain’ after Hurricane Milton

Tropical development could be possible over the next week.

Forecast models show a lot of development southwest of Cuba as the low-pressure area works to better organize.

Read: Shakira’s world tour is coming to Camping World Stadium

It’s still too early to tell if any tropical systems will develop.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all tropical activity and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group