Tropical development possible in Caribbean next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Oscar continues to fall apart as it moves away from the Caribbean.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Oscar has maximum sustained winds around 40 mph and is moving north-northeast at 12 mph.
Oscar will continue to bring heavy rains to parts of the southern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands as it moves out to sea.
Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene
Although rains have eased over eastern Cuba, flooding from rain that already occurred is still a concern.
There is also a new area of disturbance being monitored in the western Caribbean.
Read: Florida farmers face ‘unprecedented financial strain’ after Hurricane Milton
Tropical development could be possible over the next week.
Forecast models show a lot of development southwest of Cuba as the low-pressure area works to better organize.
Read: Shakira’s world tour is coming to Camping World Stadium
It’s still too early to tell if any tropical systems will develop.
Channel 9 will continue to monitor all tropical activity and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group