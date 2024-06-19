Local

Tropical Storm Alberto forms in western Gulf, becomes first named storm of 2024 season

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Alberto has officially become the first named storm in the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The storm is projected to bring heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds to parts of northeast Mexico and southern Texas.

Alberto will be a serious rainmaker, and it moves through the area through Thursday.

Thankfully, Alberto’s path is not projected to impact Florida.

