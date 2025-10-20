Tropical Storm Melissa expected to form within days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Invest 98-L is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Melissa within the next few days in the southern Caribbean.

At present, no models indicate that Tropical Storm Melissa will head towards Florida or the Gulf, offering some reassurance to residents there.

The storm’s exact path remains uncertain, with two potential scenarios being considered by meteorologists.

One possibility is that the storm could intensify and move west toward Honduras by early next week.

The more probable scenario indicates that the storm will stall in the Caribbean, intensify slightly, and then turn northward toward Hispaniola, where warm waters might enable it to grow further.

If the storm takes this route, it is likely to turn northeast and head back out into the Atlantic Ocean, staying well clear of Florida.

As October comes to a close, the likelihood of storm formation diminishes, but hurricane season officially lasts until the end of November.

Since hurricane season lasts through November, residents should stay updated on possible storm developments, even though chances of new storms forming are decreasing.

