Tropics cool down 1 week after Hurricane Milton impacts Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain quiet overall one week after Hurricane Milton impacted Central Florida.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two active areas in the tropics.
One low-pressure area in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next week.
The system is forecast to move towards the Lesser Antilles as it works to organize.
Another disturbance in the southwest Caribbean has a low chance of formation but could bring heavy rain to parts of Central America later this week.
There are no big signs of development, but Channel 9 will continue to monitor both systems.
