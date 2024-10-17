Cool and breezy Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida woke up Thursday morning to the coolest temperatures in seven months.

Our area will be refreshingly cool and breezy on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Wind gusts will be up to 30 mph in some areas.

Lows will drop into the 60s and 50s Thursday night.

Temperatures will slowly creep up over the next several days.

Highs will be back in the mid-80s by next week.

